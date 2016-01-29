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Sean Stratton
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tilt-shift lens photography of butterfly on a pink flower
Monarch on thistle
A map marker
Lake of the Ozarks, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
pink
butterfly
orange
purple
yellow
blossom
insect
butterfly wallpaper
macro
fly
bug
insects
bugs
thistle
butterfly background
animal
plant
united states
Public domain images
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