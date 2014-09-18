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Ruud Sneekes
rudrikus
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tilt shift lens photography of brown leaf
Fall Foliage
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
plant
fall
orange
leaves
leaf
yellow
brown
blur
bokeh
sunny
golden
seasons
branches
dying
dried
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