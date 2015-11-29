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Kelsey Krajewski
kelseylk129
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tilt shift lens photography of bee
Close-up of a bee’s head
A map marker
Rocky Gap Campgrounds, Flintstone, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
bee
insect
outdoors
macro
close up
wild
bug
maryland
united states
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