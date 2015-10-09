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Martin Martz
martz90
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tilt shift lens photo of leaf
Flowering garden bushes
A map marker
U Soutoku, Prague, Czech Republic
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A58
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
outdoor
home
plant
garden
grass
leaf
greenery
grow
backyard
patio
bush
bushes
green garden
blooming
lush
birdhouse
green bush
prague
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