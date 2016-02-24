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Felicia Hallenbeck
feliciah
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tilt shift lens photo of bee on flower
Worker bee upside-down
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
animal
green
plant
night
eyes
plants
bee
blur
insect
greenery
macro
honey bee
outside
bumblebee
pollen
bumble bee
wasp
antenna
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