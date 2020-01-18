Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roméo A.
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
South Bridge Road, Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, Singapour
Published on
January 18, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown in Singapour.
Related collections
Melanated Men
5,115 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
south bridge road
buddha tooth relic temple
singapour
column
pillar
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures