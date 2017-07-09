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Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦
priscilladupreez
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three windmill on green field
Windmills In A Field
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
grey
energy
field
environment
electricity
power
wind
climate
green energy
windmill
outside
generator
turbine
spin
wind mill
rotation
generate
rotate
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