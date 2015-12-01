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Business & Work
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three white paper clips, black ceramic mug, black pencil, and white pencil eraser on white surface
Office supplies and coffee
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
coffee
black
white
grey
table
desk
minimal
simple
coffe
cup
clean
minimalism
pencil
mug
office supplies
eraser
paperclip
paperclips
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