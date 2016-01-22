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Shumilov Ludmila
lsfineartphotography
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three red pear fruits
Pears
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
autumn
fall
fruit
red
farm
fruits
still life
brown
healthy
pear
fresh
eat
three
vitamin
pears
row
delicious
juicy
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