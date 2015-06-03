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Joey Sforza
joeysforza
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three rectangular quotes on white painted wall
Big deep breath
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desktop
aesthetic
interior design
room
wall
grey
table
desk
workplace
typography
breath
calming
waiting room
chairs
frames
lobby
pictures
picture frames
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