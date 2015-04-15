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Zoe Baum
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three person sitting on rock formation in waterfalls surrounded with trees at daytime
Sitting on a waterfall ledge
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
people
green
waterfall
friends
grey
hiking
adventure
vacation
rock
friend
climbing
hike
climb
discover
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