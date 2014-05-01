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Matthew Henry
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three people standing near utility post with lights turned on during nighttime
Road workers at night
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 1, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
dark
construction
road
work
night
street
grey
traffic light
asphalt
repair
wet
john deere
tarmac
nighttime
men at work
hard hats
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