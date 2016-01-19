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Evelyn Mostrom
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three people sitting on gray surface in front of waterfall
waterfall-spring-carolina
A map marker
North Carolina, United States
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Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
people
spring
family
blue
mountains
waterfall
trees
river
hiking
group
rock
outdoors
rest
north carolina
hiker
hikers
trio
rapids
united states
4K images
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