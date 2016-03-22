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Andrew Ridley
aridley88
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three palm trees
San Diego palm trees
A map marker
San Diego, United States
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Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
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OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
summer
sun
blue sky
usa
palm tree
california
sunshine
america
tropical
palm trees
san diego
united states
palm
palm tree wallpaper
palms
trunk
west coast
palm tree background
socal
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