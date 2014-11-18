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Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
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three gray papers near round brown wooden boards on table
Notebooks and trinkets
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
book
design
wood
table
cozy
journal
action
tiles
print
gifts
attitude
flyer
stationary
collection
wooden
merchandise
coaster
trinkets
badges
book art
Public domain images
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