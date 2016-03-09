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Clem Onojeghuo
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three closeup photography of three cupcakes
Gourmet Cupcakes
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
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Published on
March 9, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
cake
bakery
dessert
baking
popcorn
sugar
cupcake
cakes
food and drink
sweet
eat
bake
frosting
treat
icing
london
plant
united kingdom
vegetable
Non-copyrighted images
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