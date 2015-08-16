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Fritz Bielmeier
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three brown deers eating grasses near trees
Deers at the forest’s edge
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
family
autumn
rain
trees
color
grass
grey
field
environment
peaceful
clear sky
outdoors
wild
woodland
elk
herd
clearing
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