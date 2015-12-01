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Zack Silver
zack_silver
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thin pathway between green trees
The path less traveled
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
green
earth
road
trees
wood
grey
hiking
camping
shadow
path
sunlight
dirt
track
trail
explore
biking
way
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