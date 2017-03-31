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Mike Newbry
mikenewbry
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the sun shines through the windows of a large city
Sunset in Chicago
A map marker
Magnificent Mile, Chicago, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 31, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
sunset
dark
sun
river
grey
buildings
bridge
chicago
reflection
sunlight
skyline
windows
vertical
skyscrapers
united states
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