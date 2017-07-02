Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Walter Chávez
walterch
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Spirituality
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
The Nativity decor
Navidad 2016
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 2, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5500
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
christmas wallpaper
christmas background
jesus
christian
religion
advent
nativity
spirituality
happy holidays
manger
wooden
mary
joseph
church
holiday
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20