Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Pierrick Le Cunff
pierrick
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
The inside of a building made of concrete walls with a platform supported by pillars.
Building Interior Lisbonne
A map marker
Lisbonne, Portugal
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
interior design
camera
grey
interior
minimal
buildings
urban
security
concrete
industrial
garage
structure
security camera
cement
pillar
parking garage
column
portugal
Non-copyrighted images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20