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Khamkéo
mahkeo
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the ceiling of a building with many windows
Majestic Cupola
A map marker
Galleria Umberto I, Napoli, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5DS R
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
grey
urban
sunlight
outdoors
roof
ceiling
napoli
dome
inside
italy
window
ornament
skylight
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