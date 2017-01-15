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Jakob Owens
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thatch parasol near ruins on island and sea at the distance during day
Cozumel Coast
A map marker
Cozumel, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D X Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
clouds
blue sky
waves
mexico
outdoors
caribbean
blue ocean
seaside
paradise
blue water
cozumel
palmtrees
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