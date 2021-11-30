Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MADEINEGYPT.CA
@egycan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
15d
ago
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
handcrafted accessories
made in egypt
madeinegypt.ca
jute
bracelets
colourful
handcrafted
bead
accessory
accessories
jewelry
ornament
bead necklace
necklace
worship
rosary
prayer beads
Public domain images
Related collections
Express It
171 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
sign
word
united state
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Collection #114: InVision
8 photos
· Curated by InVision
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
berry