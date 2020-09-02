Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ke Vin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Nasi ulam
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
meatball
Related collections
Water
197 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos