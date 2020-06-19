Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Simpson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Cambridge, WI, USA
Published
on
June 19, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
cambridge
wi
usa
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
pond
blue hour
lily pads
wisconsin
wetland
night
Nature Images
outdoors
land
bog
swamp
marsh
sunlight
silhouette
Free pictures
Related collections
Mysterious Night Sky
101 photos
· Curated by MeadowZ
night
outdoor
astronomy
lakes & swamps
84 photos
· Curated by snake venom
swamp
lake
outdoor
the island + lake
24 photos
· Curated by Ally
lake
outdoor
plant