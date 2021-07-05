Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jackie Zhao
@jiaweizhao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
staircase
handrail
banister
railing
plant
indoors
interior design
Backgrounds
Related collections
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Landscape
378 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Shops and cafes
31 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images