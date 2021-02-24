Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
baby sunflower
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Flower Images
outdoor
macro
yellow flower
Sunflower Images & Pictures
pollen
plant
blossom
petal
daisies
daisy
anther
Free images
Related collections
Grief, Sadness, Melancholy
172 photos
· Curated by Jasmin Schreiber
sadness
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
perfectly pale
55 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers