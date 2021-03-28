Go to Simos Kondylakis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown wooden door near brown wooden wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Chalandri, Greece
Published on iPhone X
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A vintage film-like shot of on a roof of a building.

Related collections

Ebony Ladies
4,701 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking