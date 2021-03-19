Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Geronimo Giqueaux
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Halloween
119 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Halloween Images & Pictures
autumnal
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Collection #78: Dale Partridge
9 photos
· Curated by Dale Partridge
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Welcome to New York
156 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Related tags
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
calf
dairy cow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures