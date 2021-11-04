Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lara Baeriswyl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jura, Schweiz
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Freiberger foal with cow
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jura
schweiz
Horse Images
foal
Cow Images & Pictures
switzerland
Cute Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
colt horse
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
pet
Free stock photos
Related collections
Girls
117 photos · Curated by Anastasia Intishar
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Collection #87: Scott Stratten
9 photos · Curated by Scott Stratten
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
hands
171 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures