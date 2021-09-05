Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Windo Nugroho
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jakarta
indonesia
bench
furniture
outdoors
Toys Pictures
swing
arbour
garden
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Her
697 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe