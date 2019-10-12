Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
davian id82
@davianid82
Download free
Share
Info
Botaniska trädgård, Carl Skottsbergs gata, Göteborg, Sverige
Published on
October 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Pond
100 photos
· Curated by Grzegorz Osiecki
pond
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
FISH
33 photos
· Curated by Janell Sorensen
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
koi
January 2021
8 photos
· Curated by Daysha Nussey
koi
Fish Images
carp
Related tags
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
koi
carp
botaniska trädgård
carl skottsbergs gata
göteborg
sverige
goldfish
watter
fisshing
friendly
PNG images