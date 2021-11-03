Go to Genevieve Curry's profile
@salt_collector
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

water droplets
water droplets on leaves
fall leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
droplet
Creative Commons images

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking