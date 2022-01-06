Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ivan Lopatin
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
textured green plant leaves backdrop background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
botanic
botany
bright
Spring Images & Pictures
seamless
dark green
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
illustration
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Aesthetically pleasing PLANTS
43 photos · Curated by NyaMara Stil
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature
20 photos · Curated by Vanessa M
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
vihreät kasvit, luonto
57 photos · Curated by Liisa Antila
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images