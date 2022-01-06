Go to Ivan Lopatin's profile
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Textures & Patterns
Published on Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

textured green plant leaves backdrop background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
botanic
botany
bright
Spring Images & Pictures
seamless
dark green
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
illustration
HD Design Wallpapers
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Nature
20 photos · Curated by Vanessa M
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking