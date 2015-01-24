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Lotte Löhr
lottelohr
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teal concrete store
Yellow and blue store window
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
business
blue
fruit
colorful
yellow
shop
windows
carrot
lock
bright
fan
teal
shelf
pepper
chili
rectangle
pinapple
to go
electronics
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