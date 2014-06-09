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Carli Jeen
carlijeen
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teacup on book beside pink flower decor
ceramic teacup
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
book
wedding
pink
white
interior
morning
coffee cup
good morning
bed
notebook
cup
diary
write
girly
lovely
perfect
soft light
hot drink
pale
Royalty-free images
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