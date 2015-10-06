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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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teacup beside pink flowers on tray
Book and coffee
A map marker
New Forest District, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
coffee
green
book
plant
white
grey
tea
reading
morning
breakfast
bed
floral
drink
coffe
cup
hydrangea
moody
mug
tray
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