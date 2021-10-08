Go to Sophie Grieve-Williams's profile
@sophiegw
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Williamson Park, Lancaster, UK
Published on SONY, SLT-A57
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A dark butterfly lands on a green leaf

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

williamson park
lancaster
uk
Butterfly Images
gothic
green aesthetic
leaves
butterfly house
insects
Green Backgrounds
black insect
autumn nature
uk nature
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Birds Images
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Vaccine
54 photos · Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking