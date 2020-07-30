Go to Trnava University's profile
@trnavskauni
Download free
white flowers with green leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Trnavská univerzita, Hornopotočná, Trnava, Slovensko
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Leisure park at the Trnava University in Trnava.

Related collections

Long Exposure
534 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking