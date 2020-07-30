Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trnava University
@trnavskauni
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Trnavská univerzita, Hornopotočná, Trnava, Slovensko
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leisure park at the Trnava University in Trnava.
Related tags
trnava
trnavská univerzita
hornopotočná
slovensko
Summer Images & Pictures
slovakia
Flower Images
park at the university
student life
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Brown Backgrounds
petal
anemone
bud
sprout
geranium
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Long Exposure
534 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
250 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant