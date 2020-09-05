Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nicole Richstein
@nicric
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
September 5, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
rice plant with rice farmer in the background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
plant
hand
rice
reis
haende
anbau
rice farmer
close up
daytime
closeup
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
lawn
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
peopleMin
21 photos · Curated by Adjmotion
peoplemin
human
People Images & Pictures
personMin
23 photos · Curated by Adjmotion
personmin
human
Women Images & Pictures
AAFC CANADA ONLY
31 photos · Curated by Samuel Ho So
canada
outdoor
field