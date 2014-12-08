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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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taxi cabs loading on road between high rise buildung
Keep the meter running
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 8, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
road
new york
white
street
grey
urban
street photography
nyc
traffic
taxi
empire state building
downtown
skyscrapers
crosswalk
pedestrian
cab
crossing
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