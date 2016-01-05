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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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tan dog standing on snow ground near green leafed tree
Dog during snowfall
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 5, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dog
animal
winter
snow
trees
storm
brown
pet
cold
bush
snowing
snowflakes
snowy
snow fall
collar
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