Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Annie Spratt
anniespratt
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Winter Wonderland
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
tall pine trees covered with snow during winter
Snow falling in a forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
snow
grey
ground
winter landscape
pine trees
pine
snowflakes
bark
emerald green
falling snow
tall trees
evergreens
thicket
deep woods
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20