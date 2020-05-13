Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roving Wanders
@rovingwanders
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pot hanger over wood stove.
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Related collections
NYC
468 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers
FESTIVE
75 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Introspection
33 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human