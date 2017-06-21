Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dane Deaner
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
table lamp on table near opened window
Desert Sanctuary
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
living room
desert
room
wood
furniture
table
window
glass
sofa
chair
apartment
brown
cozy
lamp
carpet
country
couch
hat
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20