Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shane Hebzynski
@smhebzy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bangkok, Thailand
Published
on
December 1, 2019
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
underside of highway overpass
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bangkok
thailand
architecture
building
text
column
pillar
interior design
indoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
222 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Couples
228 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand