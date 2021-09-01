Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Efrain Vargas
@efrainvargas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
13d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
face
apparel
clothing
senior citizen
sweater
photo
photography
portrait
female
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
FIELD WORK
87 photos
· Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma