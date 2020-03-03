Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Louis Hansel
@louishansel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
pepper
produce
bell pepper
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Food & Drink
497 photos
· Curated by sd winter
drink
Food Images & Pictures
table
Collection #184: General Assembly
7 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
blooming life
130 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images