Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tijana Drndarski
@izgubljenausvemiru
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 29, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ripe figs from garden on light blue background
Related collections
Food
104 photos
· Curated by Rexy S
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Lillian
29 photos
· Curated by Brandie Lowe
lillian
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Jewish Symbols
43 photos
· Curated by Ketzirah Lesser
symbol
jewish
Animals Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
fig
HD Purple Wallpapers
figs
fresh
ripe
diet
HD Blue Wallpapers
organic
PNG images